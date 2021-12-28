Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Bbva USA

Bbva USA lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.2% of Bbva USA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bbva USA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 249,281.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,900 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $2,732,669,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,071,868,000 after acquiring an additional 708,879 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,813,907,000 after acquiring an additional 441,546 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Alphabet by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 679,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,837,034,000 after acquiring an additional 342,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,961.28 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,699.00 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,919.03 and its 200-day moving average is $2,792.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,866.25, for a total value of $8,598,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total value of $6,741,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,191 shares of company stock worth $447,222,789 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

