Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,516 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 9.9% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $195,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 773 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 345 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL opened at $2,958.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,696.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,906.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,761.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.