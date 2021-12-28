Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Front Barnett Associates LLC

Front Barnett Associates LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.9% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $47,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,044,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Latash Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,521,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 207.3% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 153,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $373,862,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,958.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,696.10 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,906.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2,761.98. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

