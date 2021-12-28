Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,188 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.5% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 423 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 203 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

GOOGL opened at $2,958.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,906.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,761.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,696.10 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

