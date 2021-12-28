Alstom (EPA:ALO) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $34.89

Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €34.89 ($39.65) and traded as low as €30.41 ($34.56). Alstom shares last traded at €30.56 ($34.73), with a volume of 228,696 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($53.41) price target on Alstom in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($37.50) price target on Alstom in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.50 ($35.80) price target on Alstom in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($54.55) price target on Alstom in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($52.27) price target on Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €43.81 ($49.79).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

