Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.95.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get Altice USA alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $62,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $145,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $609,545 over the last three months. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Altice USA by 1.6% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 26.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 0.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 49,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 58,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATUS opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $38.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Altice USA will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.