Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.27

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.27 and traded as high as $11.18. Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares last traded at $11.12, with a volume of 89,331 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Altisource Portfolio Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average of $10.27. The company has a market capitalization of $176.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.62.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $41.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 854.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

