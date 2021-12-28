Altitude International (NASDAQ:ALTD) Trading 69.2% Higher

Altitude International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTD) traded up 69.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 138,243 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 172,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.25.

Altitude International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALTD)

Altitude International Holdings, Inc provides custom built simulated altitude chambers and position specific protocols in the United States. The company's products include extreme environmental chambers that provide the exact range of extreme temperatures, humidity, and oxygen levels; and altitude training controls.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Altitude International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altitude International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.