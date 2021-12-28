Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Trading 1.2% Higher

Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) shares traded up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.62 and last traded at $30.62. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.27.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie lowered Altium from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Altium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.47.

Altium Ltd. engages in developing and selling of computer software for the design of electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Board and Systems, Micro-Controllers and Embedded Systems, and Electronic Parts, Search and Discovery. The Board and Systems segment includes results from PCB business for the americas, EMEA, asia pacific and emerging Markets regions, as well as other products sold through partner channels.

