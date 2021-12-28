Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.13.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Morgan Stanley cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

NYSE MO opened at $46.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The company has a market cap of $85.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MO. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 79.6% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 182.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

