Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $38.77

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.77 and last traded at $38.77, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.77.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.40.

About Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY)

AMADA Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, leasing, repair, maintenance, checking, and inspection of metal working machinery and tools. It operates through the following business divisions: Sheet Metal Fabrication Machine, Metal Cutting Machine, Machine Tools, Stamping Press, Precision Welding Machine and Others.

