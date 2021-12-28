Amalgamated Bank Cuts Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Avalara were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVLR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Avalara by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 736,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,225,000 after purchasing an additional 451,803 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Avalara by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 508,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,353,000 after purchasing an additional 327,455 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Avalara during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,693,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Avalara by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,720,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,376,000 after purchasing an additional 255,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Avalara by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 804,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,092,000 after purchasing an additional 246,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVLR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Avalara in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avalara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.23.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $135.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of -116.19 and a beta of 0.75. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.33 and a 52 week high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.65, for a total transaction of $4,939,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 7,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total value of $1,311,040.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,887 shares of company stock worth $13,713,118. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.