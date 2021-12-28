Amalgamated Bank Decreases Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,619 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 27,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 42,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 98,675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,902 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of LULU opened at $400.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.17, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $436.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.46. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $468.74.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.