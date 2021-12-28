Amalgamated Bank Decreases Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.06% of Silgan worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 33.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 24,384 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 6.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 6.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on SLGN shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist started coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In related news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,548,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $842,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $41.88 on Tuesday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.05.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Silgan had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

