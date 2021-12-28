Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,227 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Grand Canyon Education worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,048,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,345,000 after buying an additional 251,034 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,364,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,749,000 after buying an additional 362,933 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,335,000 after buying an additional 88,651 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,005,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,487,000 after buying an additional 333,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 667,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,069,000 after buying an additional 78,285 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $85.84 on Tuesday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $115.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.19.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $206.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LOPE shares. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

