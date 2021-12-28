Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,882 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.06% of Qualys worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 27,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $3,136,765.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total value of $367,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 588,554 shares of company stock worth $71,897,221 over the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QLYS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.89.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $140.11 on Tuesday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.26 and a 1-year high of $148.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 76.56 and a beta of 0.69.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $104.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.