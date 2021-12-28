Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% in the third quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 137,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 261,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ELS opened at $86.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 60.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.58. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $88.47.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.47%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.11%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.22.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

