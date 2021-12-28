Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,202 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 457.1% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.11.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $279.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.60 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The company has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,104.23, a PEG ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.48, for a total transaction of $686,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total value of $75,009,517.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 736,556 shares of company stock worth $193,113,999. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

