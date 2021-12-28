Amalgamated Bank Has $2.43 Million Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,850 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Commercial Metals worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Commercial Metals by 71.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the third quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the second quarter worth about $213,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Commercial Metals news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $633,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary E. Mccullough acquired 3,155 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.19 per share, for a total transaction of $98,404.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

CMC opened at $35.57 on Tuesday. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $19.44 and a one year high of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 16.52%.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

