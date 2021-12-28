Amalgamated Bank Has $2.51 Million Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,517 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Plug Power by 160.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Plug Power by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Plug Power by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Plug Power by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in Plug Power by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.55. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.93.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLUG. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.