Amalgamated Bank Has $2.53 Million Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,712 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 314.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $182,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $2,430,419.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 83,347 shares of company stock worth $2,971,569 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $36.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.05. The firm has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.28 and a 52-week high of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, October 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

