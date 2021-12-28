Amalgamated Bank Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,991 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.06% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,174,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,067,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

HAIN opened at $41.92 on Tuesday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.57 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.28 and a 200-day moving average of $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67 and a beta of 0.65.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $633,577,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HAIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

