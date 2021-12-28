Amalgamated Bank Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,568 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of Southwest Gas worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,923,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $723,050,000 after buying an additional 1,415,156 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,184,000 after buying an additional 278,521 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,436,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,249,000 after buying an additional 253,124 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,213,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,696,000 after buying an additional 226,839 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,721,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,715,000 after buying an additional 208,393 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

SWX stock opened at $70.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.02. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $73.54.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.19%.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

