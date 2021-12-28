Amalgamated Bank Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,018 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Equitrans Midstream worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 10.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 31.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 34.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 444.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ETRN opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 2.01.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $342.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 96.77%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETRN. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

