Amalgamated Bank Has $2.81 Million Stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,332 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of PNM Resources worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 224,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,084,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $45.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.53. PNM Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $43.84 and a one year high of $50.11.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.17. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $554.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

