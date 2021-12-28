Amalgamated Bank Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,422 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of SailPoint Technologies worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Heidi M. Melin sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $103,013.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $1,168,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,303 shares of company stock worth $3,434,276. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SAIL stock opened at $48.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.98 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average of $48.48. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SAIL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.54.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

