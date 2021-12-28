Amalgamated Bank Has $2.85 Million Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in DocuSign by 183.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $156.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.86, a PEG ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.51 and a 1 year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DOCU shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.72.

In other DocuSign news, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $1,634,974.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,497 shares of company stock worth $18,151,866 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

