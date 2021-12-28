Amalgamated Bank Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,934 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HR opened at $31.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.80 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.28. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $33.77.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 1.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 636.88%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

