Amalgamated Bank Lowers Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,289 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of Black Hills worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKH. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 18.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the third quarter worth $611,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 13.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 553,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,314,000 after buying an additional 64,988 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 24.2% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 18.0% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 57,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,780,000 after buying an additional 8,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BKH. Mizuho increased their target price on Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

BKH opened at $69.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $72.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.27.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.50%.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

