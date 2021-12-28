Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,793 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of Haemonetics worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Haemonetics by 5.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 29.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 616.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 248,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,527,000 after acquiring an additional 213,440 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 4.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.78.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $53.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $142.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.28.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.85 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.