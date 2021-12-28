Amalgamated Bank Purchases 5,805 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 246.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Upstart were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 48.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPST opened at $160.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.49. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.26 and a twelve month high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $228.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.46 million. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.45, for a total value of $2,530,220.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $1,094,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,812,031 shares of company stock valued at $413,262,802 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.77.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

