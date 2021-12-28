Amalgamated Bank Reduces Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Insperity worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Insperity by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 156,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,018,000 after buying an additional 8,880 shares during the period. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Insperity by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. now owns 298,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,198,000 after buying an additional 155,953 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Insperity by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after buying an additional 28,469 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Insperity by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Insperity by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Insperity news, SVP James D. Allison sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.02, for a total transaction of $476,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $601,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,900 shares of company stock worth $16,145,179 over the last three months. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NSP opened at $117.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.63. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.24 and a 52 week high of $129.32.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Insperity’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.02%.

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insperity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.90.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

