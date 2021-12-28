Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,484 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of EPR Properties worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in EPR Properties by 69.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 27,611 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in EPR Properties by 14.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in EPR Properties by 29.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the second quarter worth $6,827,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $47.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 365.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $30.79 and a 52 week high of $56.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.55.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.68 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.29%. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,307.87%.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

