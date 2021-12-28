Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,103 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of Kemper worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 29.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the second quarter valued at $279,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $56.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Kemper Co. has a 12-month low of $51.39 and a 12-month high of $83.98.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($1.12). Kemper had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Kemper’s payout ratio is 106.90%.

In other news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.68 per share, with a total value of $52,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 800 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $47,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on KMPR shares. Piper Sandler lowered Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

