Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.06% of RLI worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RLI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RLI by 563.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in RLI in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in RLI in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in RLI in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in RLI by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RLI shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RLI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $110.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.86. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $95.53 and a 1 year high of $117.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. RLI had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $270.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.24. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

About RLI

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

