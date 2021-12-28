Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,123 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 317.3% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 710,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,068,000 after acquiring an additional 540,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 6.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 12.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 12.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 144,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,247,000 after acquiring an additional 15,803 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $131.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.48. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.20 and a 52 week high of $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.87.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $876.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FND. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total value of $1,336,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total value of $307,751.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,135 shares of company stock valued at $3,116,814 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

