Amalgamated Bank Sells 12,726 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,726 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.06% of Wendy’s worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,671,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,874,000 after buying an additional 1,053,747 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 76.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,707,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,940,000 after buying an additional 3,759,624 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,685,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,744,000 after buying an additional 339,175 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,715,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,002,000 after buying an additional 99,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 61.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,678,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,155,000 after buying an additional 1,403,423 shares during the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s stock opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $29.46.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $470.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.05 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WEN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Argus cut Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.