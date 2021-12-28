Amalgamated Bank Sells 14,893 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,893 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 468.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 20.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 54.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.84. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.57 and a twelve month high of $19.59.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.02 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.