Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,615 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 134.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total transaction of $100,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,980 shares of company stock worth $1,403,096. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KNSL opened at $231.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 0.87. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.12 and a twelve month high of $231.77.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 7.12%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.67.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

