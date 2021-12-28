Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,996 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,115,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 4.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Cloudflare by 9.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 51.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after buying an additional 15,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth $634,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

NYSE NET opened at $138.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.63. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $60.96 and a one year high of $221.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $4,486,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total value of $4,639,202.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 801,240 shares of company stock valued at $132,299,896 in the last ninety days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NET shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.98.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.