Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,720 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of Murphy USA worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Murphy USA by 24.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,021,000 after purchasing an additional 307,858 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Murphy USA by 12.5% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,405,000 after purchasing an additional 123,782 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Murphy USA by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $116,935,000 after purchasing an additional 10,203 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Murphy USA by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 426,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Murphy USA by 12.5% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 425,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,754,000 after purchasing an additional 47,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total transaction of $119,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

MUSA stock opened at $195.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.93. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.47 and a 12 month high of $197.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.67 and its 200 day moving average is $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 44.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.96%.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

