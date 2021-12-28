Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,926 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,779 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of Bank of Hawaii worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 15,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 31,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 117,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 166,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

NYSE:BOH opened at $84.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.23. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $75.65 and a 52 week high of $99.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.59 and its 200-day moving average is $83.72.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.36 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 16.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.61%.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total transaction of $485,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $486,438.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,309 shares of company stock worth $1,195,010. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.