Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,444 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,615 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,444 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.06% of UMB Financial worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 17.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 7.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,487,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,447,000 after buying an additional 97,400 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 28.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after buying an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 3.3% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 462,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,036,000 after buying an additional 14,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

UMBF stock opened at $106.27 on Tuesday. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $67.33 and a 52 week high of $109.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.97.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $317.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.80 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

In other news, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $29,416.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total value of $104,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,720 shares of company stock worth $796,211 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UMBF. Janney Montgomery Scott raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

