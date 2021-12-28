Amalgamated Bank Sells 441 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 3.4% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.8% in the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2.4% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 4.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTN. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet lowered Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.43.

In related news, CAO Nathan Mark Gronberg sold 175 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.89, for a total transaction of $60,180.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.66, for a total transaction of $620,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 103,027 shares of company stock valued at $34,099,380 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTN opened at $330.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $261.41 and a 1 year high of $376.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $341.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.10.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.63) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.23%.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

