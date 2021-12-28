Amalgamated Bank Sells 6,750 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Avient worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avient by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,265,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,472,000 after buying an additional 151,250 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Avient by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,909,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,179,000 after acquiring an additional 145,451 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Avient by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,766,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,619,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Avient by 1.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,663,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,777,000 after purchasing an additional 31,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Avient by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,599,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,649,000 after purchasing an additional 56,019 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVNT. Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

In other Avient news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $689,338.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

AVNT stock opened at $56.08 on Tuesday. Avient Co. has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $61.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

Avient Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

