Amalgamated Bank Sells 9,208 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,208 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of ACI Worldwide worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 0.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 0.5% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 73,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 3.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,346.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $34.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.17. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $43.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $316.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.99 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

