Amalgamated Bank Trims Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,136 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of TEGNA worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in TEGNA in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 16,021.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 61.6% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 44.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA stock opened at $19.02 on Tuesday. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.11.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.88 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 14.18%.

Separately, Barrington Research downgraded TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.