Amalgamated Bank Trims Stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,557 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of Commvault Systems worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVLT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Commvault Systems by 17.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 8,512 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVLT shares. Lake Street Capital downgraded Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Commvault Systems from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $70.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.59. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.82 and a 1 year high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

