Amalgamated Bank Trims Stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,295 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.06% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBGS. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 351.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.36, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $34.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -163.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

