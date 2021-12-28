Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Sanderson Farms worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms in the second quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the second quarter worth $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 114.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 7,980.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Separately, Consumer Edge raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $189.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.25. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.55 and a 52-week high of $200.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.69.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.85 by $0.39. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.